Xander Schauffele starts again from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Tournament officials announced today that 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, World No. 5 Xander Schauffele, and 2021 Valero Texas Open winner Jordan Spieth have committed to the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational when the event returns to Memphis and TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8. Mickelson, currently World No. 31, earned his qualification to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational via his win at the 2021 PGA Championship, which marked his sixth career major championship title and 45th career PGA TOUR victory. Mickelson became the oldest major winner in PGA TOUR history at 50 years old. With his historic win at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, the California native became the fourth player to win PGA TOUR events in four different decades (Sam Snead, Raymond Floyd, Davis Love III) and moved to T8 on the all-time TOUR wins list as he became the ninth player to reach 45 TOUR wins. Mickelson, who finished T2 at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, has four career top-three finishes in eight consecutive appearances at TPC Southwind without a victory.