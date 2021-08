Diggy Simmons and Trevor Jackson are not only Grown-ish co-stars but they also share similar views of the world. The actors are now in Season 4 of the Freeform show, and while it kicked off with lighthearted episodes and a wild Mexican vacation, the tone of the show takes a serious turn in Episode 5, titled “A Boy is A Gun,” and Episode 6, titled “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.” The storyline unravels as the characters react to the news of an unarmed Black man being shot by police. Jackson and Simmons’ characters—Aaron and Doug, respectively—share a special connection in these episodes. Aaron has always been the outspoken activist on campus, and this time, he steps in to help Doug who is having a hard time coping due to the disappointment of seeing the police brutality cycle repeat without resolution.