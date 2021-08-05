Convertible Tote Backpacks
The IKEA DRÖMSÄCK tote bag is an all-in-one backpack and bag that's ideal for those who need options for carrying around their most essential items in style. Perfect for back-to-school season, the convertible bag promises to appeal to students who want a spacious solution for carrying around their books, a lunch box, a laptop or other ordinary essentials like their keys, phone and more. On the inside, the water-repellent bag contains compartments for stashing valuables, and a zipper closure so that belongings stay safe and secure.www.trendhunter.com
