Convertible Tote Backpacks

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IKEA DRÖMSÄCK tote bag is an all-in-one backpack and bag that's ideal for those who need options for carrying around their most essential items in style. Perfect for back-to-school season, the convertible bag promises to appeal to students who want a spacious solution for carrying around their books, a lunch box, a laptop or other ordinary essentials like their keys, phone and more. On the inside, the water-repellent bag contains compartments for stashing valuables, and a zipper closure so that belongings stay safe and secure.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Tote Bag#Swedish#Rensare
