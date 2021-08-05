Convertible Tote Backpacks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s no easy way around it: Packing is usually a tedious and stress-inducing task. Some travelers make strategic checklists to make sure nothing gets left behind, others are chronic overpackers, and some (like me) fly by the seat of their pants and hope they don’t forget something at home. Then, once the destination has been reached, people either unpack immediately or live day-to-day out of their suitcase. I fall into the latter category. But after scrolling on TikTok, I came across a product that not only keeps your belongings organized while traveling, but also gets them out of your suitcase: the Stow-N-Go Luggage Organizer.