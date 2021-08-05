Lee Hamilton: Why voters vote the way they do

– Hassan F. Abdallah is a candidate for the Dearborn City Charter Commission, a lawyer and community activist. On Tuesday, August 3, Dearborn voters will be faced with making several key decisions that will shape the future of the city for many years to come. Voters will be electing a new City Council and a new mayor for the first time since 2007. 2007 also marks the last time the city’s Charter was revised. This year, the primary ballot will include Proposal A, which will ask voters whether or not they want to revise the city Charter. The city’s Charter acts as the city’s constitution and is the most important legal document in our city government. It is the rule book and operating manual of how the city is managed. Specifically, it outlines the powers of the mayor, the powers of the City Council, the framework for the city’s taxation process and essential procedures that are managed by the city administration and elected officials.