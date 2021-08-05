High Surf Advisory issued for Block Island, Newport, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-05 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Block Island; Newport; Washington HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.alerts.weather.gov
