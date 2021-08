Investing.com -- Against a background of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic the main U.S. economic data in the coming week will be the reports on consumer and producer price inflation. Investors are watching closely for clues on how soon the Federal Reserve may start scaling back stimulus. There are also several Fed officials slated to speak during the coming week and their comments could help clarify the Fed’s position on tapering. Earnings will continue but will be fewer in number as earnings season winds down. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is hovering near two-month highs and the UK is to release data on second quarter growth. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.