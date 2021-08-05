Cancel
Advocacy

Teen Volunteers Get a Foot in the Door for Nursing Home Careers

By Kaiser Health News
goodmenproject.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJasmine De Moya, 17, has dreamed for years of working in the medical field, and she yearned to spend time with older people, missing her grandparents, who live in the Dominican Republic. A program sponsored by the New Jewish Home health system in New York City that combines volunteering and free training for entry-level health jobs, career coaching and assistance on her college prep is helping make her hopes come alive.

