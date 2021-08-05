Teen Volunteers Get a Foot in the Door for Nursing Home Careers

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When my husband and I met and fell in love, we knew we wanted to be foster parents someday. We knew we would like to adopt children, and we both agreed we were fine with providing a family for a child versus ‘creating’ a family by having biological children. We both felt like it was important to strive to be a loving, safe, and caring place for a child to feel like they belonged; and if that was an older child we were ok, in fact, we were licensed to be therapeutic foster parents with an agency that is known for placing teens and older children. We assumed we would probably be foster parents for a few years and maybe eventually adopt an older child that was open to the idea of adoption.