RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: 42 bar & table wants proof of immunity; Monday target seen for Cotija’s ‘crossing’

The Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, shut its doors again Monday, after reopening to the public July 1 from 15 months of pandemic-forced closure. The center's restaurant, 42 bar and table, will remain open but will return to requiring reservations, and will now also require proof of vaccination from patrons before they can enter — patrons are to be considered "fully vaccinated" at least 14 days after a final dose of an FDA authorized vaccine. Make reservations by calling (501) 537-0042 or online at 42barandtable.org.