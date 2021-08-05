LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: White Water opens with Sweany, Best
The White Water Tavern, Thayer and West Seventh streets, Little Rock, is back in business after being shuttered since March 2020, opening with a trio of weekend shows: Patrick Sweany and Brent Best at 9 p.m. Friday — admission is $15; The Salty Dogs and the Amy Garland Band at 8 p.m. Saturday — admission is $10; and Garry Burnside performing as part of a free blues jam at 4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.www.nwaonline.com
