Early Thursday morning, it was reported that shooting guard Danny Green had agreed to re-sign with the Sixers on a two-year, $20 million deal. Before he did agree to re-sign, there was a lot of anxiety about his potential departure building up. Georges Niang’s signing did dip into the Sixers’ mid-level exception. While we don’t know for sure, it does appear that the the front office used Green’s early bird rights to re-sign him, with Niang getting partial MLEL.