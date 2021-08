Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn has purchased a chip plant for $90.8m from its compatriot, Macronix International. "Macronix is pleased to see the subject 6-inch wafer fab continue to make its contribution to Taiwan as Foxconn commits to have the fab be used as an important base for Foxconn to reinforce its semiconductor development plan and to meet the demand of electric vehicles," said Miin Wu, chairman and CEO of Macronix, in a canned statement on Foxconn's website.