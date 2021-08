Was injury the reason for another awkward Wesley Fofana display. The supremely talented centre-back won’t be too happy with that performance for Leicester City. The Foxes have been known for their excellent scouting of the players who are lesser known at the world football stage. Every season Leicester tend to buy a player which was not a famous face earlier who eventually turns out to be a great talent. One of the biggest example of such instance has been the signing of French U-21 International Wesley Fofana who has been so crucial to the way Brendan Rodgers operates his gameplay.