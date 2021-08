The Russian Olympic Committee has finally ended America’s dominance. On Tuesday night, in the women’s team gymnastics event that the United States had won at every Olympics and World Championship since 2010, a surprise victory was secured with a score of 169.528 to 166.096.And yet, while the story is of a grip loosened and a powerhouse toppled, the headline came early in this battle when four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles withdrew after the first rotation. A botched vault saw her take leave the arena to much rumour. By the time she returned, unable to continue, the Russians had established...