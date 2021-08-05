• MARK YOUR CALENDAR •
Aug. 5-7 Trilogy Repertory Company will present Neil Simon’s comedy, “Rumors” at 8 p.m. ON Aug. 5, 6, and 7, at the outdoor amphitheater at Pleasant Valley Park on Valley Road in Basking Ridge. The free shows are part of the Bernards Township “Plays in the Park” summer series. Guests should bring a lawn chair, blanket and a flashlight to enjoy a night of theater under the stars. Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information call (908) 204-3003 or visit www.trilogyrepertory.com.www.newjerseyhills.com
Comments / 0