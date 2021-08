Romance series make up a significant chunk of the manga market. Not only do contemporary high school romances pervade the shoujo category, many fantasy titles feature strong romantic subplots. Look at Yona of the Dawn, Snow White with the Red Hair, and Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits. And romances aren’t just limited to shoujo either. Many josei manga are romances as well, albeit for an older audience than the intended shoujo reader. Given how large both the shoujo and josei categories are, we have lots of options. But guess what? We have even more thanks to another category: Harlequin Manga.