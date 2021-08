MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is hoping you will be able to recognize a man and a woman they say stole a van in the middle of the day. The incident took place on March 14, in the vicinity of N.W. 25 Avenue and 23 Street, and was caught on video. Police said they responded to a call of a stolen van. The victim told police he had surveillance video of the incident. The video shows the suspects walking and looking at the van. Shortly thereafter, the female suspect is seen running to the passenger side of the van while the...