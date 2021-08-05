Cancel
‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Goes into Second Period at Disney+

By Tara McCauley
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Variety announced that Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks follow-up series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, will be receiving a second season at the streamer. Following the events of the original film trilogy, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers sees a new team of scrappy underdog youth hockey players challenge the Ducks for supremacy with the begrudging help of Emilio Estevez’s (The Breakfast Club, Bobby) Gordon Bombay.

