‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Goes into Second Period at Disney+
On Tuesday, Variety announced that Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks follow-up series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, will be receiving a second season at the streamer. Following the events of the original film trilogy, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers sees a new team of scrappy underdog youth hockey players challenge the Ducks for supremacy with the begrudging help of Emilio Estevez’s (The Breakfast Club, Bobby) Gordon Bombay.television.mxdwn.com
