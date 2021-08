Tony Hawk has seen many changes in skating since he first picked up a board: The launch of the X Games, the rise of sponsorships and, now, skaters making their debut at the Olympics. To some, adding skateboarding to such a traditional athletic event is at odds with the skating world’s counterculture roots. Hawk isn’t one of them. As we found out during our recent interview with the skateboarding legend, he sees the Tokyo Olympics as just another opportunity for skating to reach even more people around the world.