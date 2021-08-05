Cancel
MLB

Spencer Howard makes Rangers debut against Angels

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Texas Rangers right-hander Spencer Howard hopes to make a strong impression when he makes his team debut in the finale of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers acquired Howard and two prospects from the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in exchange...

