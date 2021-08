What do you have to say? Something, for sure. Whatever it is, opening your throat chakra (vishuddha) can help you get the word out. The chakras are the seven wheels of energy in the body, starting from the crown of your head and down the body to the base of your spine. Chakras are commonly thought of as energy vortices—spiraling wheels of energy. When they are spinning properly, each chakra allows energy to flow and move freely so that you are moving in harmony and alignment. However, if one of these wheels becomes blocked or out of alignment with the others, your well-being can suffer. You may feel physically, mentally, or emotionally “off.”