Services planned for Michael Rabasca, 92, distinguished Madison Rotary member, Mendham resident
Michael Rabasca, 92, of Mendham, died peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home. He was born in Bloomfield and grew up in Montclair. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Panzer College and his master’s degree in education from N.Y.U. Mr. Rabasca taught math and physical education at Hilltop School in Mendham and served as principal at Ridgedale Middle School. He retired from the Florham Park School District after 30 years in June 1990.www.newjerseyhills.com
