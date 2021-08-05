Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington and More Stars Participating in Meghan Markle's 40x40 Challenge

By Cydney Contreras
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of Meghan Markle's high-profile pals are supporting her efforts to help women strengthen their financial status. In honor of her 40th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Duchess of Sussex posted a video to her Archewell foundation's website featuring herself and Melissa McCarthy. The clip asked fans and supporters to join her—along with the 40 friends she had singled out—in donating 40 minutes of their time to "help mentor a woman who's mobilizing back into the workforce."

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

96K+
Followers
29K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Kerry Washington
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Archewell#Mentorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
CelebritiesPage Six

Meghan Markle gives first glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Meghan Markle has given the very first glimpse of her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor, in a video to celebrate her 40th birthday. In a swift blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the camera pans to cute, never-before seen family photos on Meghan’s desk at her swanky Montecito, Calif., mansion — including one of baby Lilibet with her dad, Prince Harry, Page Six has confirmed.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See What People Believe Is Our First Look at Lilibet

Aug. 4, 2021 marks Meghan Markle's 40th birthday, and she's doing something special for the occasion. On Wednesday, Markle launched her 40×40 initiative, in which she has invited 40 people to devote 40 minutes of their time to mentoring a woman re-entering the workforce after losing her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Markle announces the plan in a video that features actor Melissa McCarthy, who puts her comedy skills to good use. But there's someone else in the video who has people talking: on Markle's desk, you can see what appears to be a photo of her and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who goes by the nickname Lili.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Sweet Photos Of Meghan Markle As A Mom

Actor, blogger, humanitarian, style icon, royal ― Meghan Markle has had many titles in her life. But perhaps her most relatable role has been that of mother. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019, and their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana on June 4, 2021. Over the past two years, the couple has made a small number of public appearances with Archie, which has led to many sweet “mom moments” featuring Markle.
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Meghan Markle Accused Of Pulling A Publicity Stunt After Releasing Birthday Video Presenting New Initiative For Women

Meghan Markle announced her new project for women in her birthday video, but some doubted her intentions in the clip and claimed that it was just another PR stunt. Markle spoke with her pal Melissa McCarthy in her birthday video. They discussed the Duchess of Sussex's newest initiative as she turned 40 years old Wednesday. The duo talked about Markle's new 40x40 project in which Prince Harry's wife is urging 40 friends to join her and contribute 40 minutes of their time to mentor women who are re-entering the workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Markle may have the best intentions, some still doubted her real motive in the clip.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her 40th Birthday in Tank Top, Lounge Pants & Manolo Blahnik Pumps With Melissa McCarthy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday by giving back — and doing so stylishly. For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex video-chatted with comedian Melissa McCarthy about her new 40×40 initiative with nonprofit Archewell. Markle will ask 40 friends from the arts, activism, athletic, and political fields, such as Amanda Gorman, Adele, Stella McCartney, and Gloria Steinem, to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor 40 women re-entering the workforce. “With this time, I hope they each help someone advance...
Worldfangirlish.com

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With New Initiative

This is how you celebrate a birthday! At least, it’s how you celebrate a birthday if you’re Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex. Yesterday, while celebrating her 40th birthday (which yay, happy birthday!!🎉🎉🎉) Markle announced her 40×40 initiative, which encourages people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work. It’s a pretty great initiative, and it shows how in touch the Duchess actually is with what’s going on in the world.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Meghan Markle's Estranged Sister Makes Shocking Claims About Duchess

Royal fans and experts have claimed before that Meghan Markle is obsessed with Princess Diana. But the Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, spoke on "GB News" to talk about some rumors about her famous sister and made some shocking claims. Dan Wootton asked her whether the former "Suits"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s friend Priyanka Chopra caught ‘ignoring’ William and Kate in viral Wimbledon clip

Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been accused of snubbing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they were applauded into the Royal Box at Wimbledon. A clip of the royals’ entrance at the Women’s Singles Final on Saturday has gone viral on social media after viewers spotted the actress and wife of pop star Nick Jonas failing to clap along with the rest of the crowd.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
SheKnows

Meghan Markle’s Own Memoir May Be Following Prince Harry’s

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have truly found their new calling — as writers. First, Markle penned an adorable children’s book called The Bench, then came the bombshell news that Prince Harry will be writing a memoir (which we seriously cannot wait to read). Now, the latest literally news is that the former royals’ 20 million dollar book deal with Random House may not just be for Harry’s memoir. Yes, you heard us right: Apparently, there are even more Meghan and Harry books in the making…
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

Where to Buy Meghan Markle's Favorite Teacup

It's Meghan Markle's 40th birthday, and while the Duchess of Sussex is busy giving back in the form of a newly-launched initiative to help women re-entering the workforce, she's also giving us something new to add to our shopping lists. Earlier today, the duchess released a video of herself and actress Melissa McCarthy announcing the project, called 40x40, and among some of the hilarious tidbits, she also gave us a glimpse into her routine, including a covetable bit of drinkware. The British royal family is, of course, well-known for their affection for tea, so perhaps its no surprise that Meghan herself is also a sipper—and certainly no shock that she has impeccably stylish taste in teacups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy