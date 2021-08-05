Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington and More Stars Participating in Meghan Markle's 40x40 Challenge
Some of Meghan Markle's high-profile pals are supporting her efforts to help women strengthen their financial status. In honor of her 40th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Duchess of Sussex posted a video to her Archewell foundation's website featuring herself and Melissa McCarthy. The clip asked fans and supporters to join her—along with the 40 friends she had singled out—in donating 40 minutes of their time to "help mentor a woman who's mobilizing back into the workforce."www.eonline.com
