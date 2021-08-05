Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington and More Stars Participating in Meghan Markle's 40x40 Challenge

Meghan Markle announced her new project for women in her birthday video, but some doubted her intentions in the clip and claimed that it was just another PR stunt. Markle spoke with her pal Melissa McCarthy in her birthday video. They discussed the Duchess of Sussex's newest initiative as she turned 40 years old Wednesday. The duo talked about Markle's new 40x40 project in which Prince Harry's wife is urging 40 friends to join her and contribute 40 minutes of their time to mentor women who are re-entering the workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Markle may have the best intentions, some still doubted her real motive in the clip.