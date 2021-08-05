Joseph Robert Petite, 88, former Basking Ridge resident, financial executive, served on Board of Education
Joseph Robert Petite, 88, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in New Providence, R.I., after a short illness. Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan Petite, also of New Providence; their four children, Adrienne Auerbach (Reed) of Bernardsville, Joseph R. Petite Jr. (Toni) of Colorado, Maggie Petite of London, England, and John E. Petite (Carolyn) of St. Louis, Mo.; his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Bob Sica; and nine grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews.www.newjerseyhills.com
Comments / 0