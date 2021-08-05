Service-sector gains jump in July
U.S. service providers expanded in July at the fastest pace on record as measures of business activity, new orders and employment all improved. The Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that its monthly survey of service industries, where most Americans work, rose to a reading of 64.1 in July, up from 60.1 in June. It was the fastest pace since this series began in 2008 and surpassed the old record of 64.0 set in May.www.arkansasonline.com
