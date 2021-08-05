Service-sector gains jump in July

In July, U.S. job growth experienced a solid gain. Total payroll employment rose by 943,000 and the unemployment rate dropped sharply to 5.4%. The July data shows additional growth momentum at the beginning of the second half of the year. In the coming months, the surge of the Delta variant could affect the labor market as Covid-19 restrictions tighten to reduce the spread of the Delta variant. Additionally, the decline of the unemployment rate is another data point for the Fed to consider with respect to an eventual taper.