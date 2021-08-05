Cancel
S.Korean stocks end lower on virus worries, Fed official's remarks

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Thursday, pressured by worries over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and hawkish remarks from a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official. The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed down 4.25 points, or 0.13%, at 3,276.13, snapping a three-day winning streak.

** Leading declines on the benchmark, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell about 1% each.

** Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, a major architect of the Fed’s new policy strategy, said he felt the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022, driving U.S. bond yields and the dollar higher.

** South Korea reported 1,776 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, more than a day earlier and nearing the daily record of 1,895 marked last week, as it struggled to tame the worst-ever outbreak of variant strains.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 70.4 billion won ($61.53 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he planned to invest 2.2 trillion won to turn the country into one of the world’s five largest vaccine manufacturing bases by 2025.

** Moon also nominated central bank board member Koh Seung-beom on Thursday as the new chief of the Financial Services Commission regulatory body, in a move to address the continued buildup of household debt.

** The won was quoted at 1,143.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, nearly unchanged from its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,143.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,144.2.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.32.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.881%.

($1 = 1,144.1600 won)

