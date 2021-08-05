Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin will crash 85% from its highs, this time is no different from past – Source – Kitco News (08/05/2021)

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 3 days ago

Bitcoin has historically corrected 85% from its highs, and right now, the coin is still in a bear market, said Richard Heart, founder of Hex. “I think Bitcoin will tap $10,000 from its high of $65,000 because that’s what it normally does, it drops 85%. Ethereum usually drops 95% because it has lower liquidity so it acts like a leverage position on Bitcoin, to some degree,” Heart told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News.

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitco News#Hex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketskitco.com

How low can the gold price drop? Fed has ‘no excuse’ to not taper after blowout jobs report

Gold dropped more than 2% on Friday but should key support levels be broken on Sunday night, the price can fall even more, said Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures. “People would say $1,600 [an ounce] if we really start breaking down,” Baruch told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News. “We’ve still got lows in the year…$1,670 area, so there are areas where the market has held before. What we’re seeing now is sort of the potential breach of the low from June [of $1,750].”
Marketskitco.com

Here are the next key levels for gold and silver to watch for - Bill Baruch

Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures, discuses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, how to trade #gold and #silver after their largest single-day drop since June. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
MarketsBenzinga

Analyzing Barrick Gold's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $20.8. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Industryetfdailynews.com

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM): Price Now Near $45.6; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, WPM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.42%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Is Bitcoin (BTC) Safe from Grover's Algorithm?

When crypto investors discuss quantum computing, they invariably worry about its potential to undermine encryption. Quantum computers alone do not pose such a mortal threat, however. It’s their capacity to exploit Shor’s algorithm that makes them formidable. That’s because Shor’s algorithm can factor large prime numbers, the security behind asymmetric...
Marketskitco.com

Gold price plunges below $1,800 as U.S. adds 943,000 positions in July

(Kitco News) Gold fell below the $1,800 an ounce level after the U.S. July employment data surprised on the upside. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 943,000 in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The monthly figure was well above the market consensus estimate of 870,000. The June data was also revised up to 938,000 positions added.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Ethereum – American Wrap 04 August

Dogecoin price spooked, leaves DOGE on the outside looking in. Dogecoin price is still up 5,830% YoY, despite the 80% correction from the May high. The volatility has not transferred to this rally attempt as DOGE has traded in an ascending parallel channel with the 200-day SMA transmitting support. It is a disappointing evolution after the digital asset registered a bullish momentum divergence on the daily chart, beat the resistance of May’s descending trend line and triggered a double bottom pattern. Until Dogecoin price can elevate above the declining 50-day SMA, it is recommended to restrain urges to accumulate a position.
Marketskitco.com

Both gold and silver sustained major technical chart damage in trading today

Immediately following the release of the U.S. Labor Department’s nonfarm payroll jobs report, we saw both gold and silver sell off sharply. Initial estimates by economists polled by Dow Jones were forecasting that July’s additional jobs would total above 800,000 individuals. While the vast majority believed that we would see a major uptick in the number of new jobs added last month, there were quite a few analysts that had the contrary approach believing that the actual numbers would come in well under expectation. Unquestionably, the majority of economists polled by Dow Jones were spot on in their forecast.
Marketsetftrends.com

Precious Metals ETFs Fall as Jobs Data Adds to Fed Taper Fears

Precious metals exchange traded funds retreated on Friday, with gold prices slipping to their lowest level in over a month, after the strong July jobs report fueled fears that the Federal Reserve could cut back on its accommodative measures sooner than expected. On Friday, the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEArca: GLD)...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Yamana Gold's Unusual Options Activity

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $4.44 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Metal MiningDailyFx

Gold Price Remains Susceptible to Death Cross Formation Following NFP

The price of gold trades to a fresh weekly low ($1795) following the better-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the technical outlook casts a bearish forecast for bullion as a ‘death cross’ formation looks poised to take shape over the coming days. Gold Price Remains Susceptible to Death Cross...
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

Here Is What Will Finally Drive The Gold Price Up For Good With Jordan Roy-Byrne of TheDailyGold – Mike Swanson (08/05/2021)

On Wednesday, after the market closed, shares of ETSY went into collapse after reporting earnings. This is a stock that is on the top 100 most owned Robinhood list and is in the ARKK ETF. It’s another fad stock that has cracked. Last week we saw shares of FB, AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, and MSFT sell on earnings reports, but they did not fall anything like ETSY is now doing. That is a difference companies that make tons of money and ones that went up on hype.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

Investors rewarded or punished pandemic-related stocks, but often ignore companies not impacted. When the impact of COVID-19 diminishes, the market will start properly valuing stocks, for better or worse. These companies have plenty of underappreciated opportunities, regardless of the pandemic's future. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) may be up...
Marketskitco.com

The bears are back as gold price drops nearly $50, next target is $1,750

(Kitco News) - Sentiment in the gold market has been fairly volatile as prices have been stuck in a range; however, the outlook is now clearly bearish as the precious metal falls through critical support levels following stronger than expected employment data. A clear majority of retail investors remain bullish...

Comments / 0

Community Policy