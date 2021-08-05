Grand Opening of Uhlenhopp Arboretum and Sugar Creek Nature Preserve (Jasper County Conservation)
Come enjoy the grand opening of two NEW Jasper County Parks and a chance to be one of the first to explore Uhlenhopp Arboretum and Sugar Creek Nature Preserve. Between the two new parks there is 294 acres of amazing views, hiking, fishing and more. Jasper County Conservation will also be doing the Calvin Winn Memorial Shelter House dedication as well. All are invited, this is a FREE event.www.newtongov.org
