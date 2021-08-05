This Startup Accelerator Aims To Be The Y Combinator Of Latin America

Mr. Anndy Lian, Chairman of BigONE Asia, would be discussing the globalization plans of BigONE during this summit and how Latin America fits into this vision. BLEISWIJK, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / The Blockchain Summit Latam 2021, which will take place from September 6-10, 2021, is one of the most important blockchain and encrypted asset events held in Latin America each year. The Blockchain Summit Latam is more than just a conference; it is an ecosystem that brings together entrepreneurs, developers, companies, institutions, regulators, and blockchain technology enthusiasts to discuss and share ideas to build a new Internet of value and trust for teams working on the advancement of blockchain in Latin America.