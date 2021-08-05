Cancel
Economy

This Startup Accelerator Aims To Be The Y Combinator Of Latin America

By Jonathan Moed
Forbes
Forbes
Latin America’s tech scene is growing up. There’s no denying the rapid pace of growth in the region, with record amounts of transactions recorded in 2020, and over $4 billion in capital raised, all despite the COVID-19 pandemic. As the regional ecosystem matures, local founders, mentors, and investors are playing a larger role in supporting the next wave of innovation. One such player, Chile-based accelerator program Platanus Ventures, is hustling to discover and help build local companies solving local problems. I spoke with the Platanus Ventures team and their portfolio companies to learn more about the opportunity they’re chasing, and why they’re uniquely positioned to succeed.

