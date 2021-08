In the automotive industry, every manufacturer operates according to their own timelines for when it chooses to enter new segments or introduce new technologies. BMW resisted turbocharging and downsizing for as long as it could, Porsche entered the full-size luxury sedan segment decades after its German rivals with the Panamera, and Honda launched its first EV ages before Japanese rival Mazda did. While Honda aims to sell only EVs by 2040, Volkswagen hopes to electrify half its lineup by 2030. Basically, it's exceedingly difficult to align the timelines of manufacturers with different priorities, resources, and model lines, but the White House seems to be chasing exactly that goal by having all automakers pledge that 40 percent or more of their vehicles will be electric by 2030.