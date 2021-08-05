JPMorgan pitching Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, CoinDesk says
(Aug 5): JPMorgan Chase & Co. is pitching a Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, according to CoinDesk. The firm is offering customers of JPMorgan Private Bank a passively managed fund in partnership with NYDIG, CoinDesk said, citing two people familiar with the matter. It doesn’t yet have any investments from clients, but the bank held a call with advisers recently, the people told CoinDesk. NYDIG is a Bitcoin-focused institutional-grade platform for secure custody, execution, asset management and more, and is a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, an alternative asset manager.www.theedgemarkets.com
