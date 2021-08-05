Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

JPMorgan pitching Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, CoinDesk says

By Joanna Ossinger
theedgemarkets.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 5): JPMorgan Chase & Co. is pitching a Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, according to CoinDesk. The firm is offering customers of JPMorgan Private Bank a passively managed fund in partnership with NYDIG, CoinDesk said, citing two people familiar with the matter. It doesn’t yet have any investments from clients, but the bank held a call with advisers recently, the people told CoinDesk. NYDIG is a Bitcoin-focused institutional-grade platform for secure custody, execution, asset management and more, and is a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, an alternative asset manager.

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Private Bank#Nydig#Stone Ridge#Dbs Group Holdings Ltd#Gemini Trust Co#Jpm Coin#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ethereum Overtakes PayPal, Bank Of America, Nike, And Pfizer In Market Cap As Proponents Set Their Eyes On Bitcoin

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continues its astronomical rise as favorable fundamentals motivate buyers to pile up and drive demand for the coin, overtaking major publicly traded firms as proponents talk about it potentially overtaking top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: According to crypto and stock market cap tracking service Infinite...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

JPMorgan wins nod to fully own China securities venture

(Aug 7): JPMorgan Chase & Co. won approval from Chinese regulators for registration of full ownership of its China securities venture, a step it said would broaden its client base in the region and a signal that U.S. financial firms are moving forward with plans to expand in the country despite tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
EconomyCoinDesk

US Regulators Debate Authority Over Crypto Regulation, JPMorgan to Allow Private Bank Clients to In-House Bitcoin Fund

"All About Bitcoin" looks at Thursday's trending stories, JPMorgan is allowing its Private Bank clients access to an in-house bitcoin fund, and Sen. Juan Satori in Uruguay is proposing a bill that would allow businesses to accept crypto payments. Plus, the impact of U.S. Senators' amendment on crypto tax provisions in the new infrastructure bill. Genesis Trading Head of Market Insights Noelle Acheson and AlphaPoint General Counsel Reba Beeson share their insights.
MarketsInvestmentNews

Gensler comments open floodgates for Bitcoin fund filings

With his cryptic message on cryptocurrencies earlier this week, Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler may have opened the floodgates for ETF providers looking for any opportunity to launch a Bitcoin fund in the U.S. At least three new filings landed at the SEC Wednesday, a day after Gensler’s...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) to Sell

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shares of ACGBY opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.48.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Asset Management Giant Invesco Submits Bitcoin ETF Proposal to SEC

The prominent asset management and investment firm Invesco submitted an application for a Bitcoin ETF to the SEC earlier this week. The proposal for a Bitcoin ETF from Invesco is one of many to grace the desks of SEC members over the last year. According to their proposal, the investment objective is for the Invesco Bitcoin Strategy ETF (the “Fund”) to seek long-term capital appreciation.
Marketscryptopotato.com

JPMorgan Grants Institutional Investors Access to Six Cryptocurrency Funds: Report

JPMorgan unveiled access to six crypto funds as one of them is available only for the private clients of the financial institution, a report claimed. JPMorgan reportedly allowed its wealth management clients to get involved with half a dozen cryptocurrency funds over the past month. One of them – a new bitcoin fund created by the digital asset company NYDIG – is only available for private bank customers.
Businesscryptopotato.com

Philipp Plein to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments: CEO Is a HODLer

Cryptocurrency adoption is on the rise as Philipp Plein announced it would integrate digital assets as a means of payment for its products. Customers of the German fashion company Philipp Plein International AG will get the chance to buy products in digital assets instead of fiat money. The supported virtual currencies will be 15 and will include the leading ones – Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Marketszycrypto.com

Trapped Between A Rock And A Hard Place, JPMorgan Quietly Unveils Access To Six Crypto Funds For Its Wealthy Clients

Despite JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon is one of the most skeptical Bitcoin figures in the banking industry, it seems he has no choice but to join the Bitcoin bandwagon. According to a recent report, sources familiar with the subject disclosed that the bank reportedly instructed its financial advisors on Thursday to start placing private bank clients on the crypto fund created with the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), its latest custody provider, adding on its list of already contracted crypto funds.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Crypto Community Fights to Change ‘Unworkable Requirements’ in Infrastructure Bill

The cryptocurrency community has been rallying to change what are seen as “unworkable requirements” in the 2,700-page infrastructure bill caused by poorly-worded language that “could mean anything.”. Speaking to CNBC Own Lay, an analyst at Oppenheimer, has explained the problem is the definition of a digital asset “broker,” which in...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Demand for Crypto Analytics Continues as Messari Raises $21 Million

The crypto analytics and market intelligence company Messari revealed on Thursday the firm has raised $21 million in a Series A financing round. The funds will be used to expand Messari’s product suites and it aims to “triple the size of its engineering and research teams.”. Crypto Market Intelligence Firm...
Stocksbitcoinmagazine.com

French Fund Manager To Launch First EU-regulated Bitcoin Equities ETF

Paris-based Melanion Capital, a derivatives and computer-driven fund manager, has reportedly received regulatory approval to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks Bitcoin-related stocks for investors across the European Union (EU). However, the fund will not be a bitcoin ETF since it won't invest in or hold BTC directly. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy