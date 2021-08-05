JPMorgan pitching Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, CoinDesk says

Despite JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon is one of the most skeptical Bitcoin figures in the banking industry, it seems he has no choice but to join the Bitcoin bandwagon. According to a recent report, sources familiar with the subject disclosed that the bank reportedly instructed its financial advisors on Thursday to start placing private bank clients on the crypto fund created with the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), its latest custody provider, adding on its list of already contracted crypto funds.