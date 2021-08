According to Zacks, “ZTO Express is being aided by the strong performance of its express delivery services unit, driven by higher parcel volumes. Notably, parcel volumes in 2021 are expected to expand in the 35-40% range from the figure reported in 2020. Also, upbeat e-commerce demand is aiding the freight-forwarding services unit. The company's liquidity position is also encouraging. We are further impressed with the efforts to reward its shareholders. However, high selling, general and administrative costs are concerning. Costs are likely to be steep throughout 2021 due to elevated SG&A expenses. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly due to cost escalation. The contraction in the gross margin rate, mainly due to the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern.”