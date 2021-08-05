Cancel
Cirque du Nuit Brings Art Nouveau “Midsummer Night’s Dream” Experience to Philadelphia Aug. 22

delcoculturevultures.com
 3 days ago

Cirque du Nuit, a professional circus arts company that bridges theatre, circus, and nightlife, all while breaking down performance’s traditional fourth wall, is preparing to present their newest experience to Philadelphia audiences. Their Midsummer Gala will put a sexy and sophisticated Art Nouveau twist on Shakespeare’s classic, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Cirque du Nuit will create an immersive world amongst the transcendent setting of Glen Foerd’s gardens and magnificent riverfront views. This one day only event, which also serves as a fundraiser for Cirque du Nuit’s groundbreaking work and as the launch of the company’s new brand, Alterra Productions, will take place on August 22, 2021 at 3PM at 5001 Grant Ave, Philadelphia, PA.

delcoculturevultures.com

