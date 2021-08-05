Mask off, mask on

As this week progresses, I’m sure there will be numerous updates to masking guidelines, or perhaps not. So many unknowns, the efforts to figure it out are ever changing. Already one of those required to mask in the workplace once again, I’m adapting with hopefully only a little whining and complaining once I’m at home. Now that my “re-masking” has been joined by the others in the household, we gripe a while and then shrug it off. What’s a worker to do?