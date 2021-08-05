Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

County raises residential garbage fee to $210; not for hauler

By PHIL ATTINGER Staff Writer
midfloridanewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRING — Residents getting their garbage picked up by the county’s contracted hauler will pay more this coming year. The fee went up from $173 to $210. However, the Board of County Commission and County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Tuesday that, unequivocally, none of that increase would go to Waste Connections, beyond Consumer Price Index adjustments for fuel that are already in the contract.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Solid Waste#Infrastructure#Sebring#Waste Connections#The U S Census Bureau#Census#The Highlands News Sun#Commission Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Portales, NMEastern New Mexico News

Portales introduces cannabis ordinance

PORTALES — The Portales City Council approved introduction of an ordinance setting parameters for cannabis manufacture, sale and consumption, but it’s anticipate the final ordinance may be a little less restrictive than what was presented Tuesday night. Councilors will look over the ordinance and determine if any changes are needed...
Curry County, NMEastern New Mexico News

Curry gives county employees pay raise

CLOVIS — Curry County employees, effective today, will receive a 5% cost of living salary increase, the county commission decided Tuesday. County Manager Lance Pyle said the county ended the year in “great financial condition” and that county employees “went above and beyond” in their duties over the year, especially with an ongoing pandemic.
PoliticsThe Post and Courier

Letter: Ruling puts County road fee in jeopardy

A recent Aiken Standard article discussed the S.C. Supreme Court decision that counties and cities cannot levy a fee for such items as road maintenance. They ruled that such fees are taxes and cannot be levied without legislative approval. This ruling applies to both Aiken County and the City of Aiken. However, it appears to County Chairman Gary Bunker that “the county fee will stick as the measure is grandfathered in.” This is a potential devastating interpretation. If the county is sued, as seems likely, all fees collected from the date of the ruling would need to be returned to the public. This could amount to millions for dollars.
New Hanover County, NCportcitydaily.com

County narrowly OKs cell tower in residential area

NEW HANOVER COUNTY ––– The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved a special use permit for the construction of a telecommunications tower 3-2 Monday in a residential area south of Monkey Junction, 2 miles before Snow’s Cut Bridge. A spirited opposition launched by the Telfair Summit homeowners association squeezed...
Hill City, SDcustercountychronicle.com

Tempers flare at meeting

On July 29, the Hill City City Council held a special meeting to address a referendum petition brought by citizens of Hill City with concerns over the financing of the approved Business Improvement (BID) District Project for Area No. 1. The area proposed for the beginning of the BID projects...
Stevens County, MNkmrskkok.com

Building Delays Frustrate Commissioners

While they are pouring the footing walls for the new Highway Department building, the Stevens County Board of Commissioners expressed frustration and concern with the project’s architectural and engineering firm — CBS Squared — for project delays and not getting approval for some design changes. County Administrator Rebecca Young explained on the KMRS Community Connection that the construction industry is notoriously unpredictable.
TheInterMountain.com

Pool Plan Approved

ELKINS — The Randolph County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve an engineering design for the county pool/splash pad project, despite a standing-room-only crowd of people in opposition, many of whom spoke during a public comment period that lasted more than an hour prior to the vote. More than 50...
Acadia Parish, LAcrowleytoday.com

P.J. sets parish millages

Parish millages for 2021 were set during a brief special meeting of the Acadia Parish Police Jury Tuesday. • Cooperative Extension Service / Multi-Purpose Building: 2.32 mills. • Senior Citizens Centers: 1.5 mills. “These are the same rates as last year,” said Secretary-Treasurer Bryan Borill. “There has been no increase...
Houghton County, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Houghton County millages pass

HOUGHTON — Houghton County voters approved all millage renewals on the ballot by wide margins Tuesday. County turnout was light, with 13.55% of registered voters casting ballots. The only county-wide measure was the renewal of the operating millage for Canal View — Houghton County. That passed 2,835 (79.8%) to 718...
Linn County, IAcbs2iowa.com

Linn County building permit fee waivers expiring August 10th

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The resolutions extending the waiver of building department permit fees for derecho damaged structures and temporary housing agreements for those displaced after the derecho expire August 10, 2021. This waiver is for the unincorporated areas in Linn County and the cities of Alburnett,...
Napoleon, OHNorthwest Signal

Napoleon considers land purchase

Napoleon City Council is considering purchasing about 13 acres of land with an eye toward the future. City Manager Joel Mazur proposed the purchase Monday night, saying it presents a rare opportunity for the city. The city will pay a total of $95,000 if approved. The land is located at...
Coryell County, TXGatesville Messenger

Raises proposed for ‘severely underpaid’ elected county officials

After looking at counties with populations and budgets comparable to Coryell, the county commissioners proposed giving most county employees raises. The proposal was presented during a budget workshop July 26, and amendments are possible as the county continues their budget process this month. “Our elected officials are, across the board,...
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

Commissioners reject levy renewal

By unanimous vote, the Henry County commissioners rejected putting a 1.5 mill, 5-year renewal levy on the November ballot for the Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Prior to the vote, Henry County commissioners Glenn Miller and Jeff Mires expressed support to HOPE Services Superintendent Steve Tucker for the board...
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Harder Hall Golf Club property owner seeks annexation

SEBRING — After the Harder Hall Country Club Golf Course closed May 30, the property owner is now requesting that the City of Sebring annex the portion of the property that is not already within the city limits. The owner of the property, Jason Laman, of Laman Land Development LLC,...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

County Board Of Supervisors

(County Board Weekly meeting)....The Supervisors will hold their weekly meeting Tuesday. During the meeting they will receive a COVID 19 update from the County Public Health Department. They will discuss a standard agreement between the California Department of Public Health and the local Public Health Department. The County Ag Commissioner Carlos Ortiz will present the Board with the 2021 Imperial County Crop Report. Ortiz will also discuss the approval of the scholarship match to 40 qualifying students for the Agricultural Benefit Program Scholarships, a discussion carried over from the last meeting. The supervisors will discuss a funding request to construct the Seeley Public Safety Facility. Public Works will also hold a public hearing continued from last week for the Pavement Rehabilitation at the County Airport. The Board goes into Public session at 10:00 am. The meeting can be viewed via live stream, available on the County Website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy