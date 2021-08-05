County raises residential garbage fee to $210; not for hauler

A recent Aiken Standard article discussed the S.C. Supreme Court decision that counties and cities cannot levy a fee for such items as road maintenance. They ruled that such fees are taxes and cannot be levied without legislative approval. This ruling applies to both Aiken County and the City of Aiken. However, it appears to County Chairman Gary Bunker that “the county fee will stick as the measure is grandfathered in.” This is a potential devastating interpretation. If the county is sued, as seems likely, all fees collected from the date of the ruling would need to be returned to the public. This could amount to millions for dollars.