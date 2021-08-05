County raises residential garbage fee to $210; not for hauler
SEBRING — Residents getting their garbage picked up by the county’s contracted hauler will pay more this coming year. The fee went up from $173 to $210. However, the Board of County Commission and County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Tuesday that, unequivocally, none of that increase would go to Waste Connections, beyond Consumer Price Index adjustments for fuel that are already in the contract.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0