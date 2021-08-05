Here kitty, kitty

Our sweet dog, Catfish, came to us under some challenging circumstances. Today, we’re looking back on how she became a permanent part of our family exactly one year ago. In early 2020, under the shadow of a looming global pandemic, we lost our first family dog, Jackson McDogg. He was a strong-willed boy with a serious heart condition that threatened to end his life by the time he was two. But Jack wasn’t a good listener, so he ignored the diagnosis and gave us the better part of 12 years of truly unconditional love. Then one day, his heart grew tired of loving so hard for so long and it finally gave out on him last January.
