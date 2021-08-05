Charles D. Johnson Jr.

Charles Daniel Johnson Jr. was born April 9, 1946, to Charles D. Johnson and Evelyn Pearce Johnson. He died peacefully at home on Aug. 3, 2021. Dan was a graduate of Sebring High School Class of 1964. He attended St. Petersburg Community College and went on to Florida Atlantic University where he obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. He taught in Boynton Beach for four years before moving back to Sebring. He and his wife Becky returned to Highlands County to teach and raise their family. After teaching, Dan moved into education administration and was principal in schools in all three communities. He was recognized by students and parents wherever he went. He retired from Avon Park Middle School in 2009.