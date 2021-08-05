Cancel
Localize raises $25M funding for its AI-powered home search platform

By Mike Wheatley
realtybiznews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence-powered real estate search startup Localize has attracted $25 million in a Series C round of funding as it looks to eliminate buyer’s remorse in home buying. Pitango Growth led the round, which also saw participation from Mizrahi-Tefahot and its existing investors, bringing the company’s total amount raised to...

realtybiznews.com

Comments / 0

Chemi Peres
#Real Estate Brokers#Mizrahi Tefahot#Pitango Co#Localize#Ai
