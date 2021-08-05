3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Hemet area, USGS says
A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Hemet area late Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. USGS said the quake struck around 11:51 p.m. and was centered about a mile from Hemet, 2.5 miles from San Jacinto and 5 miles from Valle Vista. It had a depth of about 11 miles. There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries. The quake was felt in several nearby cities, including Murrieta, Riverside, Beumont and Menifee. RELATED: Earthquakes and the danger we live with every day
Earthquakes are a risk of enjoying life in the Golden State but there are increasingly more steps Californians can take to protect themselves.
