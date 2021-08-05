Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hemet, CA

3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Hemet area, USGS says

Posted by 
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48OGae_0bINDh1x00

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Hemet area late Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS said the quake struck around 11:51 p.m. and was centered about a mile from Hemet, 2.5 miles from San Jacinto and 5 miles from Valle Vista.

It had a depth of about 11 miles.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

The quake was felt in several nearby cities, including Murrieta, Riverside, Beumont and Menifee.

RELATED: Earthquakes and the danger we live with every day

Earthquakes are a risk of enjoying life in the Golden State but there are increasingly more steps Californians can take to protect themselves.

Comments / 10

ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valle Vista, CA
City
San Jacinto, CA
City
Hemet, CA
City
Murrieta, CA
City
Menifee, CA
City
Riverside, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Usgs#Extreme Weather#Usgs#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan official: Much of Kunduz city controlled by Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters Sunday took control of much of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, including the governor’s office and police headquarters, a provincial council member said. Ghulam Rabani Rabani said fighting between insurgents and government forces had taken place around the governor’s office and police...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...

Comments / 10

Community Policy