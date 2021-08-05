3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Hemet area, USGS says

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Hemet area late Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS said the quake struck around 11:51 p.m. and was centered about a mile from Hemet, 2.5 miles from San Jacinto and 5 miles from Valle Vista.

It had a depth of about 11 miles.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

The quake was felt in several nearby cities, including Murrieta, Riverside, Beumont and Menifee.

