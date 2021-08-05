American boxer Duke Ragan loses men's featherweight gold medal bout, takes silver

TOKYO – Duke Ragan needed no history lesson.

On Thursday, he knew he was in position to become the first U.S. men's boxer in 17 years to win an Olympic gold medal. After his fight, Ragan had a welt under his right eye and a silver medal around his neck.

“It’s not a happy ending for me,’’ said Ragan, a 23-year-old native of Cincinnati. “But I’ll take a silver medal before I don’t get on the medal podium at all.’’

The gold eluded Ragan when he lost to Russian Albert Batyrgaziev in the men’s featherweight final by split decision, 3-2, amid scattered chants of “U-S-A, U-S-A” during the bout.

The last U.S. men's boxer to win an Olympic gold was Andre Ward, who did it at the 2004 Athens Games. The U.S. men’s team will have at least one more chance to end the gold medal drought.

American Richard Torrez Jr. will fight Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan on Sunday in the finals of the super heavyweight division. American Keyshawn Davis fights in the semifinals of the lightweight division Friday. If he wins, he will fight for gold on Sunday.

The Americans’ first shot at gold here at times looked like a wrestling match.

Duke Ragan (USA), left, fights Albert Batyrgaziev (ROC), in the men's featherweight gold medal bout during the Tokyo Olympics at Kokugikan Arena. Kareem Elgazzar, USA TODAY Sports

Ragan got dragged to the canvas at least twice and once he tried to grab the Russian’s right leg in an apparent attempt to pull him down.

But mostly it was the Russian setting the pace with combinations and Ragan countering – just not enough to convince the judges he deserved the victory.

“I put up a good fight,’’ Ragan said. “I felt like I got a little tired. I don’t feel like I was in the best condition. Each fight, it (was) kind of showing I was getting a little winded. But my skill was getting me through. I feel like the better man won tonight, as far as conditioning.”

Ragan is one of the three professionals on the team to be representing USA Boxing in Olympic competition for the first time.

USA Boxing decided to accept pros who had accumulated enough points in amateur boxing to qualify for the Olympics. The cancelation of amateur qualifying events during the coronavirus pandemic would have otherwise weakened the U.S. team roster.

Ragan, 4-0 since turning pro last year, said he got to training camp for the Olympics late.

“The Olympic thing was kind of last-minute for me,’’ he said. “But it’s no excuses. I feel like I put in a good fight. I’m blessed to be going home a silver medal.’’

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American boxer Duke Ragan loses men's featherweight gold medal bout, takes silver