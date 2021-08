For the first time since March 2020, local seniors will be able to enjoy a meal with friends at the Maple Lake Senior Dining site. The dining room at Maple Manor will begin serving meals on Monday, Aug. 2 and will continue to serve meals daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meals are available to those 60 and older who qualify. If a diner wants to make a contribution, there will be options available for mailing checks to the regional office. No money will be collected at the dining site. The suggested contribution is $4.25 to $7.30, but no one 60 years or older will be denied a meal based on their ability to pay.