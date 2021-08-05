Cancel
Seven countries go green and four removed from red list

By Emma Beaumont, Emma Featherstone
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday hopes have been reignited with a major traffic light shake-up that saw seven countries upgraded to the green list and four removed from the dreaded red list. Trips to Dubai are back on after hotel quarantine was scrapped for those returning from the UAE. From 4am on August 8, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to isolate, subject to testing. India, Qatar and Bahrain also turned amber, the first batch of countries to be promoted from the red list since its creation.

www.telegraph.co.uk

