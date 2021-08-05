Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, ID

Lowder, Everett Dean

Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverett Dean Lowder returned to his Heavenly Father and loving wife, Carolyn, on August 1, 2021. Everett was born to Harold John Lowder and Ada Larene Stallings on March 28, 1942, in Rigby, Idaho. He would spend his growing up years on the family farm and helping his mother in the one room post office in Lewisville Idaho. Everett met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Mae Aders, in a double ring ceremony on March 23, 1962. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on February 26, 1963. Everett and Carolyn lived in Osgood for a year before moving to the Aberdeen area, where Everett and his two brothers farmed from 1963 to 1984. Which in that time Everett and Carolyn were blessed with five children, Carla Dee, Darla Jean, Annette Mae, John Everett, and Jed James. In 1984, Everett and his brothers sold the family farm, and Everett started working for Simplot Soil Builders in Aberdeen, Idaho. He would retire in 2008, after 23 dedicated years to serving our local farmers in their fields. Everett is preceded in death by his parents (Harold and Ada Lowder), loving wife (Carolyn Lowder), three brothers (Lyle, Delwin, Devon Lowder), and son-in-law (Mike Corbridge). He is survived by his children, Carla (Mike - deceased) Corbridge, Rigby, Darla (Donald) Jones, Pocatello, Annette (Angela Sakallariou) Lowder, Salt Lake City, John (Jenny) Lowder, American Falls, Jed (Vicki) Lowder, Rigby. Everett and Carolyn have 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Services are August 6, 2021 at 11:00 am, with a viewing from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Aberdeen, Idaho. Internment is at the Aberdeen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Primary Children's Hospital or plant a tree in Everett's honor. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com. Everett 3/28/1942 - 8/1/2021Lowder.

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, ID
City
American Falls, ID
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Rigby, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Obituaries
City
Lewisville, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Everett
Person
Everett Dean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavenly Father#Simplot Soil Builders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan official: Much of Kunduz city controlled by Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters Sunday took control of much of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, including the governor’s office and police headquarters, a provincial council member said. Ghulam Rabani Rabani said fighting between insurgents and government forces had taken place around the governor’s office and police...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...

Comments / 0

Community Policy