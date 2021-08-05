Barrott, Betty

Betty Alice Pack Barrott, 88, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, in her home in St. Anthony, Idaho. Born February 5, 1933, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Clarence William and Lucille Maryann West Pack. Married to A. Lloyd Barrott June 13, 1951, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Betty was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Throughout her life she served in many ward and stake callings and served two missions with her husband. She is an accomplished pianist and organist. Her greatest joys were times spent with those from her large extended family. Information on funeral services can be found a www.flammfh.com. Betty 2/5/1933 - 7/29/2021Barrott.