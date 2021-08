At Silverstone, Hamilton topped the podium for the first time in six races, but the first-lap incident between him and Verstappen left viewers shocked and Max feeling cheated, but thankfully safe. As we head to Hungary tensions are high, and at the twisty Hungaroring Ferrari also has its eyes on the prize. Read on for our guide on how to watch an F1 live stream online from all over the world - and where you can watch absolutely free!