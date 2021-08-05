Cancel
Restaurants adapt to survive COVID-19

Creating outdoor eating spaces was a huge thing for restaurants that didn't have them before. While many businesses have had to deal with the effects of COVID-19, few have struggled like restaurants. From lockdowns keeping their tables empty, to supply chain backups taking beloved meals off the menu, all the way to employees needing to take time off either because of their age or the age of people they live with, restaurants have had to adapt to continuously changing circumstances.

Marie Adams
