Family Support Group

Organization/Company Name: Trillium Family Services. Provides family, individual and group therapy, interviews clients and families and develops a comprehensive psychosocial assessment of new clients. Responsible for the development and maintenance of the Individual Plan of Care (IPC) and incorporating and integrating assessment data from other professionals and caregivers involved in the client’s care. Provides therapeutic consultation to other members of the outpatient team as well as to the client’s cooperating systems (school, family, legal, etc.), coordinates and facilitates treatment interventions and works with therapeutic and other resources in the community on behalf of clients and families providing case management as needed. Participates with other treatment team members in developing, coordinating and facilitating community-based support systems and services for families.