Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Family Support Group

By Corinne Colbert
Athens News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Support Group is intended to provide confidential support to the loved ones of those struggling with mental health disorders. Groups are still over Zoom for now, but if that changes we will let you know. Email or call for Zoom details.

www.athensnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Disorders#Family Support Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Kidsaappublications.org

Supporting emotional, behavioral needs of children in the pandemic: Updated guidance

Editor’s note:For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. The AAP has updated its interim guidance on supporting the emotional and behavioral health needs of children, adolescents and families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidance includes new information on managing uncertainty, screening for mental health concerns and helping children who...
Bethlehem, NYtownofbethlehem.org

Dementia/Alzheimers Caregiver's Support Group, fourth Wednesday of the month

Are you caring for a loved one who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another dementia? We recognize the need for a place for caregivers to share their struggles and successes with others who understand. You are not alone! This is a caregiver's support group waiting for you. Please join us on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Bethlehem Town Hall. Please call 518-439-4955, extension 1176 for more details. The group is co-sponsored by Bethlehem Senior Services and the Alzheimer's Association.
Mental HealthThrive Global

A look at mental health support groups in the pandemic by William D King

Covid-induced physical discomforts, economic turmoil, social challenges, and other aspects have gained widespread attention. But mental health concerns still elude everyone’s consideration despite being an ongoing crisis. The pandemic has brought people to the verge of their emotional and mental tipping point. Studies also show that mental health is the next biggest concern after the war with COVID-19 as psychological issues will be rampant. And the challenge is there is still a lack of proper infrastructure to handle the tsunami of such cases caused by lower cognitive wellness. If appropriate measures don’t occur, the country would soon suffer from declining productivity and grave economic situations.
Portland, ORthelundreport.org

Child & Family Therapist School Based-Providing Support for Students & Families, Portland

Organization/Company Name: Trillium Family Services. Provides family, individual and group therapy, interviews clients and families and develops a comprehensive psychosocial assessment of new clients. Responsible for the development and maintenance of the Individual Plan of Care (IPC) and incorporating and integrating assessment data from other professionals and caregivers involved in the client’s care. Provides therapeutic consultation to other members of the outpatient team as well as to the client’s cooperating systems (school, family, legal, etc.), coordinates and facilitates treatment interventions and works with therapeutic and other resources in the community on behalf of clients and families providing case management as needed. Participates with other treatment team members in developing, coordinating and facilitating community-based support systems and services for families.
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Wilson Health to host Weight and Wellness support group

SIDNEY — Wilson Health will host its monthly Weight and Wellness Support Group on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m., at Wilson Health’s main campus, Professional Building in Conference Room A. The Wilson Health Weight and Wellness team will hold a patient panel discussion where attendees will hear from Wilson...
Vacaville, CADaily Republic

Press Release: Support Groups Meet Virtually in August

NorthBay Healthcare support groups will meet virtually during August. The Vacaville NorthBay Alzheimer’s Dementia Caregiver Support Group will meet via video or phone conference at 7 p.m. Aug. 11. The group is co-facilitated by volunteers Bob Panzer, Donna Stewart Sharen Podzimek and Patt Florez, and is exclusively for current and...
Advocacythesunpapers.com

Local support group helps moms from all walks of life

When her 13-year-old son was just 3 months old, Marissa Josephick learned about Moms Club of Mantua — then known as Moms Club of Mullica Hill — through her church. The two groups later split. “When it started, it was really just for stay-at-home moms,” said Josephick, the Mantua club’s...
Lexington, MAspedchildmass.com

“Guardianship 101” Virtual Transition Support Group for Parents

Online, August 5th & 19th, or the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month, with the with the Lurie Center for Autism in Lexington, MA. This workshop provides a thorough overview and discussion about transition to adult planning. * Transitions is specifically designed for parents or caregivers of an adolescent...
Eden Prairie, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

Local Support Group to Help You Deal with Loss and Grief.

EDEN PRAIRIE - A grieving support group provides additional support and connection, since it comprises people who have recently lost a loved one. Grieving support groups offer emotional comfort, affirmation, and grief education. All support group facilitators are certified mental health professionals who have personal experience with perinatal loss and specialize in their work.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

LETTER: Thanks from Bengtson/Seibel family for the support

Jess and Garett Bengtson, on behalf of the Bengtson/Seibel family. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the love and support you have shown us over these last couple of months while Jackson undergoes cancer treatment for a second time for Hodgkins Lymphoma. After first finishing four cycles of chemo at Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo, we headed to Rochester where he just finished a week of intense chemo and has started the stem cell transplant at St. Mary’s Mayo Clinic Hospital.
AdvocacyBBC

Gender violence support groups receive £5m funding

Groups supporting women and girls who have suffered gender-based violence are to receive £5m of funding from the Scottish government. The cash is to help the groups with the increased demand for their services during the Covid-19 pandemic. The bulk of the funding, announced by Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie, will...
Cook County, ILWest Cook News

NAMI Connection Mental Health Support Group on August 1

West Suburban Chamber of Commerce & Industry recently issued the following announcement. NAMI Connection is a support group for people living with a mental health condition. Participants learn from each others' experiences, share coping strategies and offer each other support and encouragement. By sharing your experiences in a safe and confidential setting, you gain hope and develop relationships.
Waukon, IAClayton County Register

Grief Support Group to meet at Veterans Memorial Hospital

The local Grief Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon Tuesday, August 10 at 5 p.m. in the Meditation Chapel Room, located just inside the main entrance of the hospital. Masks will be required. This informal meeting is open to anyone suffering from any type of loss, whether it be death, divorce, illness or some other grief.
Madison, WIwisc.edu

Family Support Specialist Early Childhood Initiative

RISE is an emerging leader in coordinated care and mental health service delivery in Dane County and the Greater Madison area. We embrace a strengths-based approach in partnering with others to address the mental health and wellness needs of our community. We value collaboration, learning, and growth. We encourage personal and professional growth in all positions in our agency and seek new talent that will continue to enrich and diversify our workplace perspective and our connection to the community.
Healthspedchildmass.com

Support Group for Caregivers of Adults 18+ with Developmental Disabilities

Virtual Group, August 5th – 26th, 2021, with Brigham and Women’s Hospital of Boston. Participants do not need to be a patient at Brigham and Women’s Hospital to join in. * This is a community outreach support group for caregivers of adults (18 years old and older) with developmental disabilities.
West Bend, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Survivors’ family grateful for support from community

TOWN OF BARTON — As the survivors of a home explosion in the Town of Barton continue receiving treatment for their injuries, community members are collecting donations to help the father and son focus on healing. Long-time family friend Linda Lindquist started two fundraisers, one for each of the men,...
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Donations accepted to support Plumas students, staff and families

Plumas County Office of Education (PCOE) will be accepting donations to support all students, staff, and families of all public, private, and charter schools within our county. Gifts may be directed to specific support, schools, or initiatives. While all donations are greatly appreciated, displaced families may have needs such as...
Worland, WYwyodaily.com

Krogman Family expresses gratitude for community support, patriotism

In the June 17, 2021 issue of Northern Wyoming News, Kelly Steindorf was quoted about the prospects of First Lieutenant Alva "Ray" Krogman's funeral services. The Air Force Academy graduate had been lost over Laos in 1967, only recently found in 2019. His family had long awaited his recovery. "We're...
Advocacymidfloridanewspapers.com

Senior support volunteer group ends work in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A volunteer organization that advocated for residents of long-term care facilities during the pandemic has ended its work now that most have been vaccinated and infections are low. For 14 months, members of the Senior Support Team of New Hampshire served as liaisons to more than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy