Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Scalise’s misleading clip job claiming ‘vaccine misinformation’ by Democrats

By The Fact Checker
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Democrats have a history of vaccine misinformation and not trusting science.”. Republicans, especially supporters of former president Donald Trump, increasingly make up a large share of people refusing coronavirus vaccines, according to various surveys. With Democrats claiming that Republicans are not trusting science, Scalise, the House minority whip, decided to go on the offense, releasing a video claiming that Democrats actually are purveyors of vaccine misinformation.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Errol Barnett
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Misinformation#Republicans#The White House#New Yorkers#The Department Of Health#The Orlando Sentinel#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. Politicscreators.com

Biden's Unprecedented Attack on the Constitution

Joe Biden certainly isn't the first president to violate his oath of office, but he might be the first in memory to openly brag about doing it. As Biden announced a new "eviction moratorium," he informed Americans that the "bulk of constitutional scholars" would say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is "not likely to pass constitutional muster."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Salon

The Republican strategy to sabotage Biden's vaccine rollout is backfiring

The right's strategy on COVID-19 vaccines, as planned and executed by the Republican Party and Fox News, was a simple as it was sinister: sabotage President Joe Biden's rollout by sacrificing the bodies of their own supporters. If they could convince enough of their people to avoid the vaccine, they could keep COVID-19 transmission rates high and garner headlines from easily duped mainstream outlets declaring things like "Biden falls short" or "Biden fails to contain the virus." For a brief moment in early July, it seemed the plan was working, with a series of headlines that seemingly blamed Biden, flatly ignoring the growing partisan divide on vaccine uptake.
POTUSNewsweek

Dr. Fauci Praises Trump for 'Wise Investment' in COVID-19 Vaccine Development

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday praised the administration of former President Donald Trump for its role in the accelerated development of COVID-19 vaccines. Fauci, who has served as an adviser to every U.S. president since former President Ronald Reagan, made the remarks during a White House press briefing with President Joe Biden's COVID-19 response team.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Reps. Scalise and Steel: Democrats' reckless spending puts America's economic health in jeopardy

When the White House celebrated a 16 cent decrease in prices for select Fourth of July cookout items, Americans were left wondering if the Biden administration was making a joke. It certainly felt like the American people were being mocked because on that same Fourth of July, consumers paid an average of $3.15 for a gallon of gas, the highest price per gallon since 2014, and a 45 % increase in the last year alone.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slammed by his own former HHS secretary over private vaccination

Former President Trump’s HHS head Alex Azar criticized the 45th president Tuesday, saying Trump could have salvaged trust in COVID-19 vaccines had the president chosen to get vaccinated publicly. Azar, who oversaw Operation Warp Speed, challenged conservatives and Republicans to tout COVID-19 vaccines as one of the former president’s defining...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Cuomo, Newsom, and Bowser would all be replaced by Democrats. Why continue to defend them?

After his disastrous nursing home policy led to COVID-19 killing more than 10,000 nursing home residents, New York Attorney General Letitia James found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in violation of state and federal law. California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election next month, with the polls narrowing his fate to a dead heat. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has resorted to calling this reporter a "right-wing wingnut" after Washington Examiner reports showed her violating the indoor mask mandate she imposed on her city.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats are losing the messaging war, according to Democrats

CNN — These two paragraphs from Politico are eye-opening:. “During a closed-door lunch last week with some of his most vulnerable incumbents, House Democrats’ campaign chief delivered a blunt warning: If the midterms were held now, they would lose the majority. “Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney followed that bleak forecast, which...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Virus surge sends ripples of alarm through Democrats

The resurgence of the coronavirus has reshaped the early contours of the midterm elections, with some Democrats beginning to distance themselves from the Biden administration and more directly blame Republicans, reflecting their growing alarm on an issue that long played to their political advantage. Democrats had hoped to pivot from...
U.S. PoliticsKEYT

Fact-checking claim Biden administration is pushing vaccine passport

Amid confusion over mask mandates, booster shots, and new guidance for those vaccinated, some Republicans have thrown fuel on the fire with false and misleading claims. Last week the Republican National Committee falsely claimed the Surgeon General recommended people wear masks while at home with their kids. Now, Rep. Chip...

Comments / 3

Community Policy