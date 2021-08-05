Floyd County opts for overhaul of supervisor elections
Floyd County will overhaul how voters choose the Board of Supervisors after a special election Tuesday. In results listed on the Floyd County auditor’s Facebook page Wednesday, 67% of the 1,860 ballots cast favored electing supervisors by district rather than at large, as is currently the case. Eight polling places were listed on the website, and results were in from all locations as well as from absentee voters.www.southernminn.com
