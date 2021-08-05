Cancel
Dexter, MO

Vehicles stolen from Dexter business have been recovered

 3 days ago

Officials in Dexter say that two vehicles that were stolen from an area business have been recovered. The Dexter Police Department reports that multiple off road vehicles were stolen from M2 Outdoors on Wednesday, July 28th, between 1:50 and 3:30 am. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Ford F-150 crew cab which was pulling a bumper pull trailer. Police officials reported Tuesday that the stolen side by side and ATV have been recovered. The investigation into the thefts is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Thomas Forkum at 573-624-5512, extension 4.

