How To Do A Mixed-Gender Bridal Party Right

Perhaps your wedding vision changed following the pandemic, or maybe you've always wanted to tie the knot at City Hall. Either way, a small ceremony is just more your style, and a gown with all the frills isn't necessarily required to celebrate your love. But that doesn't make choosing a bridal look any less exciting — and OK, maybe a little daunting. Getting dressed for this special moment should feel memorable, and your dress, whether it's a mini, maxi, or something in between, should make you feel like YOU. That's why we chose the simple yet elegant pieces ahead very carefully. They run the gamut and can appeal to many different brides, from the bohemian to the ultra-feminine. While they all feel bridal, some are off-white, ivory, or kissed with a touch of blush. Ahead, scope out some of our favorite fashion brands at a wide range of price points that offer beautiful designs for your big day.